David Johnson News: Returns to action

Johnson (abdominal soreness) returned to action in Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Valley Suns, recording 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

After missing Friday's 130-116 loss to the Long Island Nets, Johnson was back in his usual role Wednesday. He's in the midst of a solid campaign, posting averages of 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 three-pointers.