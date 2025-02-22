David Muoka News: Stays hot with 19 points Saturday

Muoka registered 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Muoka continues to supply efficient scoring to the G League Bulls, hitting double figures while shooting at least 55.6 percent for the sixth straight game. The 24-year-old big man has started six contests in a row for Windy City, swatting at least three shots in four of these outings as one of the leaders during the G League regular season with his 2.1 rejections per game over 21 appearances.