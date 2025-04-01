Fantasy Basketball
David Roddy

David Roddy News: Leads Rio Grande Valley in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Roddy tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 playoff loss to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Despite coming off the bench, Roddy led Rio Grande Valley in scoring during Tuesday's playoff loss. With the Vipers eliminated from the playoffs, the two-way player is set to spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign with the Rockets.

Houston Rockets
