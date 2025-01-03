NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The first Friday of 2025 begins with a robust nine-game slate. We have some big names populating the injury report, but there will still be enough players to work with even if some stars end up sitting.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 1/3 @12:30 p.m. EST:

Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons (-7) (O/U: 219.5)

Orlando Magic (-1.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 216.0)

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) (O/U: 223.0)

Boston Celtics (-2) at Houston Rockets (O/U: 220.5)

Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans (-7) (O/U: 233.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-7) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 231.5)

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets (-6.5) (O/U: 236.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings (-3.5) (O/U: 241.5)

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5) (O/U: 231.5)

Betting lines present an optimistic picture with no spread larger than seven points. Projected totals are also encouraging with more than half the matchups projecting at least 230 points, with the Grizzlies-Kings at over 240.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (ankle): GTD

If Davis sits out a second straight game, Jaxson Hayes could draw another start while LeBron James and Max Christie could again be in line for boosts in usage.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle/wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Should Ball not be able to go, Vasilije Micic should start at point guard and Miles Bridges would once again be a prime beneficiary.

Trae Young, ATL (hand): QUESTIONABLE

If Young sits Friday, Vit Krejci will start at PG with the rest of the starting five and De'Andre Hunter off the bench up for more usage.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Should Johnson be sidelined, De'Andre Hunter or David Roddy could go at power forward.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson is out, Cameron Payne is likely to fill in at point guard unless Miles McBride can overcome his hamstring injury while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges are likely due for significant bumps in usage.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown sits out again on Friday, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will be due for significant boosts and Sam Hauser could start at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Chet Holmgren, OKC (hip): OUT

Ja Morant, MEM (shoulder): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS (illness): OUT

Jeremy Sochan, SAN (back): OUT

Amen Thompson, HOU (suspension): OUT

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

RJ Barrett, TOR (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Miller, CHA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Miles McBride, NYK (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Washington, DAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Zach Edey, MEM (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($13,000), Victor Wembanyama ($11,800), Anthony Davis ($11,500), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400), Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and LaMelo Ball ($10,000).

Jokic has posted 88.9 and 66.9 FD points in his last two games with another 71.3 tally within his last four while recording a triple-double during all three.

Wembanyama has scored over 54 FD across eight of his last nine and will be locked into a duel with Jokic in an exciting matchup.

Davis's status will need to be monitored given his ankle injury. But if he plays, he'll be looking to extend a streak of games with over 60 FD to three games.

SGA has posted three 66-plus-FD performances during his last six outings, making him a potentially strong value even at his salary.

Towns has gone over 50 FD in three straight and could be taking the floor without Jalen Brunson, which would make him even more appealing.

Tatum may once again operate without Jaylen Brown and he dropped 63.1 FD over 38 minutes against the Timberwolves on Thursday without his teammate available.

Ball has missed two straight matchups, so his availability will bear close monitoring leading up to tipoff.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Cade Cunningham, DET ($9,700)

Cunningham has recently turned in some performances befitting a five-figure salary while averaging 46.9 FD on the season, which will keep him highly rostered on Friday.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,600)

James has eclipsed 49 FD during four of his last five and may be once again set to go without Anthony Davis.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,500)

If Young is able to go, he'll be shooting for his fourth performance with at least 50 FD within his last five games.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,500)

Sabonis has gone over 45 FD in nine of his last 10 while coming in at a reasonable salary.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,400)

Barnes may take the floor without RJ Barrett after producing 62.1 FD against the Nets on Wednesday without his teammate.

Key Values

Malik Monk, SAC vs. MEM ($6,400)

Monk continues to work in the starting shooting guard role and has made good use of the opportunity by averaging 31.8 FD points, 16.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds. He's accomplished those solid numbers despite some shooting inefficiency (40.9 percent) and offers significant upside to blow past this salary as he's managed five tallies over 40 FD this season (including two off the bench). The Grizzlies-Kings matchup also carries the highest projected total of the night, and Memphis comes in allowing an average of 44.6 FD to two-guards across the last 15 games.

Mark Williams, CHA at DET ($6,300)

Williams has delivered some impressive returns on investment since moving into the starting five, where he's averaged 33.4 FD, 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks across only 21.6 minutes. The big man is also posting an outstanding 54.6 FD per 36 minutes a night without both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller on the floor this season, and both could be sidelined again Friday. The Pistons have also given up an average of 53.6 FD to centers from the last 15 games.

Yves Missi, NOP vs. WAS ($6,000)

Missi offers the upside worthy of a much higher salary having already scored at least 34.8 FD eight times in his productive rookie campaign. Three of those instances have come within the last 10 games, including a career-high of 48.3 against the Nuggets five games ago. The opposing Wizards make for appealing targets having allowed an NBA-high 38.0 offensive efficiency rating to centers and the third-most FD points (59.9) to the position on the year. Washington is also conceding the fourth-most points in the paint per game (51.7) while Missi is scoring 79.2 percent of his points in that area.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jonas Valanciunas, WAS at NOP ($5,700); Max Christie, LAL vs. ATL ($4,400)

