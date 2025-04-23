Davion Mitchell News: Starting Game 2
Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mitchell will be a starter for the first time during this first-round series for Miami, with Alec Burks set to come off the bench. Mitchell had an impressive performance in Game 1 in a reserve role, coming one assist shy of a double-double with 18 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal.
