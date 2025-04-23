Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Starting Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 4:07pm

Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Mitchell will be a starter for the first time during this first-round series for Miami, with Alec Burks set to come off the bench. Mitchell had an impressive performance in Game 1 in a reserve role, coming one assist shy of a double-double with 18 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
