Davion Mitchell News: Thrives in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:43am

Mitchell racked up 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell entered the starting five in Game 2 but played just two more minutes and scored the same number of points (18) as he did in Game 1 while coming off the bench. Mitchell has had a phenomenal start to the series, averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes across his first two outings while shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three.

