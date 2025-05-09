Dean Wade News: Bench role in Game 3

Wade will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Wade started Game 2 with Evan Mobley sitting out due to an ankle injury. With Mobley back in the fold for Game 3, Wade will revert to his role in the second unit. In six games in the postseason thus far, the Kansas State product is averaging 1.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting 27.3 percent from the field.