Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Bench role in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Wade will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Wade started Game 2 with Evan Mobley sitting out due to an ankle injury. With Mobley back in the fold for Game 3, Wade will revert to his role in the second unit. In six games in the postseason thus far, the Kansas State product is averaging 1.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting 27.3 percent from the field.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now