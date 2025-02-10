Deandre Ayton Injury: Suffers apparent calf injury

Ayton was helped back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent calf injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton's injury looked to be of the non-contact variety, and he immediately reached for his calf before going to the bench. The big man was then carried to the locker room while struggling to put much weight on the leg. If Ayton is unable to return, Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker would be the Trail Blazers' primary options at center for the rest of the game.