NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at ATL: The Hawks beat the Jazz in their one matchup this season and have won three of four in this series.

WAS at BOS: The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games over the Wizards.

SAC at CLE: The Kings have won four of their last five games over the Cavs.

SAS at POR: The Spurs have won six of their last seven games against the Blazers.

PHX at NYK: The Suns have won 10 of the last 13 matchups with the Knicks.

IND at DEN: The Nuggets have won nine straight games over the Pacers.

MIL at NOP: The Bucks have won four of their last five games over the Pels.

HOU at GSW: The Warriors have won 15 of their last 16 games against the Rockets.

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler (tanking)

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Jalen Johnson (shoulder)

WAS - Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George, Jordan Poole (tanking)

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (face), Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (ankle)

SAC - Jake LaRavia (thumb), Keegan Murray (thumb)

CLE - Ty Jerome (knee)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), Jeremy Sochan (back), De'Aaron Fox (hand)

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf, Jerami Grant (knee), Anfernee Simons (forearm), Scoot Henderson (concussion), Toumani Camara (ankle)

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle)

NYK - Jalen Brunson (ankle)

IND - Pascal Siakam (olecranan bursitis)

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring)

MIL - Damian Lillard (blood clot), Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot), Bobby Portis (suspension)

NOP - Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones, Kelly Olynyk (tanking)

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,200) vs. Jazz

Utah has been a team we've been targeting all season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Young pick up 15-20 assists against them. The Jazz rank 29th in points allowed and last in defensive efficiency while surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing PGs. That's terrifying against a star like Young, scoring at least 48 DraftKings points in 11 of his last 14 fixtures. That matches his 48-point average for the season, but it looks even better since he had 24 points and 20 assists en route to 61 DK points in his last matchup with Utah.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,400) at Trail Blazers

This rookie has looked special most of the season, but he's been on a different level since Wembanyama and Fox got injured. That's allowed Castle to take over this offense, scoring at least 34 DraftKings points in five of his last six games. Castle also has a 39-point average across his last 11 outings, posting one of the highest usage rates in the NBA during that span. Facing Portland only adds to his value because the Trail Blazers are expected to be without most of their starters here.

Forwards/Centers

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,900) vs. Spurs

We just talked about how the Blazers will be without many key pieces, but that's allowed Avdija to run the show recently. The Israeli has thrived in this newfound role, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in nine straight games. Avdija has also surpassed 60 fantasy points in five of those and is simply one of the best producers in DFS right now. That should be easy to duplicate against the Spurs, with San Antonio sitting 25th in defensive efficiency. If Avdija is out, don't forget about Shaedon Sharpe!

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($8,600) vs. Jazz

It was unfortunate for Atlanta to lose Capela and Johnson to injuries, but it's forced them to give Big O 30 minutes every night. That's the role fantasy managers have been praying for, and it's led to the best stretch of Okongwu's career. The center has scored at least 26 DraftKings points in 21 of his last 22 games, posting a 39-point average in that span. That could be his floor against the worst defense in the NBA, especially since Utah owns a 27th OPRK against opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,600) at Pelicans

Giannis is projected to be in 20 percent of the lineups out there, and that's the highest total, according to our Optimizer. It's easy to see why because this guy has the highest floor of any player outside of Nikola Jokic. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 44 DraftKings points in all but two games en route to his ridiculous 59-point average for the year. We didn't even mention that Giannis has 69, 94 and 75 DK points in his last three outings, making him a scary option against a 28th-ranked Pelicans defense.

Mid-Range Money

Keyonte George, Jazz ($6,500) at Hawks

The Utah injury report is laughable, but this team is doing everything possible to land the top pick in the draft. That has shifted nearly every starter to the bench, but it's allowing George to do everything. All of those absences have led to George scoring at least 31 fantasy points in four of his last five fixtures. That should continue since he's looking at 35 minutes, 20 shots and a 30 percent usage rate for the final week of the season. We also love the Atlanta matchup, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,900) vs. Spurs

Clingan is one of the only Portland players who avoided the injury report. That should guarantee the rookie 30 minutes in this game, and he's been a monster with that type of workload all season. The big man has scored at least 27 DraftKings points in 17 of the 18 games he's played at least 23 minutes. He's also got 36 and 38 fantasy points in his two most recent outings, which is sensational since the Spurs own a 26th OPRK against opposing centers.

Yves Missi, Pelicans ($5,400) vs. Bucks

The Pelicans are another team with a lengthy injury report. Missi is one of the only starters left, and he's got to play 30-35 minutes with nearly every frontcourt player sidelined. The center has scored at least 28 fantasy points in six of his last eight outings and has his season average above 35 DK points when he plays at least 31 minutes.

Value Picks

Chris Paul, Spurs ($5,100) at Trail Blazers

It's hard to believe that CP3 is still playing games in the final week, but here we are! The veteran has been an $8K player for most of his career and is being asked to do more ball-handling with Fox sidelined. That's led to Paul posting a 36-point average across his last three outings. That's a tremendous total from a $5K player, especially against a putrid Portland defense.

Karlo Matkovic, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Bucks

Playing the per-minute game is risky, but we love it at this time of the year. These role players are stepping into prominent roles with most starters sidelined, and Matkovic could finally see a massive workload. That's all we've been waiting for because Karlo is averaging 18 DK points per game across 18 minutes a night. If we can get that minute total to 30 with all of these players out, seeing Matkovic drop 30-40 DK points would be far from surprising.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,300) at Nuggets

We might see Jarace Walker start for Siakam, but Toppin should see the biggest usage increase. He's already been one of the focal points of the offense off the bench recently, averaging 24 DK points per game across 22 minutes over his last 11 outings. Getting 25 DK points would be good from a $4,300 player, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a massive bump in minutes, shot attempts and usage with Siakam sidelined.

