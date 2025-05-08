Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Hunter (thumb) is considered questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Hunter is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday due to a dislocated right thumb he suffered in Game 1. If Hunter is ruled out yet again, Dean Wade, Javonte Green and Isaac Okoro should continue to receive increased playing time against Indiana.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now