De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Not playing Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Hunter (thumb) has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hunter dislocated his thumb during the Cavs' Game 1 loss Saturday and will not play in Game 2 as a result. He's been a key piece of Cleveland's rotation since being traded by Atlanta in February, so his absence gives Isaac Okoro, Javonte Green and Dean Wade the opportunity to see increased workloads off the bench. Hunter's next chance to take the floor is Game 3 on Friday in Indiana.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
