De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Present at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 8:21am

Hunter (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers but was present during Cleveland's morning shootaround, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Hunter sat out Cleveland's Game 2 loss after dislocating his right thumb in Game 1. He appears to be on track to suit up for Game 3, but his official availability, along with the statuses of Darius Garland (toe) and Evan Mobley (ankle), likely won't be released until closer to tipoff.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
