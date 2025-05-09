Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter News: Good to go for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 4:57pm

Hunter (thumb) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Game 2 due to a dislocated right thumb. Hunter should continue to operate as one of Cleveland's primary bench options against Indiana. The 27-year-old forward has averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes across his five playoff appearances so far this season.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
