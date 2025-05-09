De'Andre Hunter News: Good to go for Game 3
Hunter (thumb) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Game 2 due to a dislocated right thumb. Hunter should continue to operate as one of Cleveland's primary bench options against Indiana. The 27-year-old forward has averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes across his five playoff appearances so far this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now