De'Andre Hunter News: Improve performance in Game 2 win

Hunter chipped in 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hunter atoned for his scoreless performance in Game 1, helping the Cavaliers to a hard-fought victory over the Heat. Typically a double-digit scorer, Hunter has played a key role for Cleveland since arriving prior to the trade deadline. Now leading the series 2-0, the Cavaliers will look to assert their dominance when the two teams meet again in Game 3 on Saturday.