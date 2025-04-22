DeAndre Jordan News: Plays five minutes
Jordan recorded one rebound across five minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
After sitting out Game 1 for a coach's decision, Jordan was used sparingly in Game 2. The Nuggets are rolling with a tight rotation against the Clippers, and that's unlikely to change with the teams tied at one win apiece.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now