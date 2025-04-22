Fantasy Basketball
DeAndre Jordan News: Plays five minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Jordan recorded one rebound across five minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After sitting out Game 1 for a coach's decision, Jordan was used sparingly in Game 2. The Nuggets are rolling with a tight rotation against the Clippers, and that's unlikely to change with the teams tied at one win apiece.

DeAndre Jordan
Denver Nuggets
