DeMar DeRozan headshot

DeMar DeRozan News: Explodes for 35 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

DeRozan registered 35 points (14-32 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) has no timetable for a return, and the Kings desperately need more nights like these from DeRozan. The veteran has demonstrated the ability to take over games in the right situation, and Sacramento's short-handed interior allowed him to play a bigger role as the slashing sharpshooter made shots all over the floor.

