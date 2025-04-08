DeMar DeRozan News: Explodes for 37 in win

DeRozan registered 37 points (14-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 127-117 victory over the Pistons.

DeRozan turned in a stellar showing Monday, extending his run of 20-point outings to seven straight while surpassing 30 points for the 13th time this season. The 35-year-old has been playing great basketball as of late, averaging 24.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds on 47.3 percent shooting over his past 10 games. As the regular season draws to a close, DeRozan and Zach LaVine are hitting their stride and helping solidify the Kings' spot in the playoffs.