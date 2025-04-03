DeMar DeRozan News: Goes for 29 points in loss

DeRozan closed Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Wizards with 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 40 minutes.

DeRozan finished on the verge of surpassing the 30-point mark for a second consecutive game. However, that didn't matter much since DeRozan contributed enough in other categories to deliver an impressive stat line -- he finished just three boards and two assists away from a triple-double. The veteran forward has been the most consistent and productive player for the Kings this season. He's averaging 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.6 steals per game since the All-Star break.