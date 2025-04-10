Fantasy Basketball
DeMar DeRozan News: Hits for 22 in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

DeRozan posted 22 points (8-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

The 35-year-old forward is on a roll to wrap up the regular season. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games and 15 of the last 16, averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.3 threes over the latter stretch, and he's been making a bigger impact on defense of late as well with eight blocks in the last 10 contests.

