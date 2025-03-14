DeMar DeRozan News: Leads Sacramento in loss

DeRozan closed Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Warriors with 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes.

DeRozan tied the game-high mark in points during an efficient outing from the field. He also dished out at least seven dimes for the 10th time on the season. The veteran forward has posted 20-plus points in six of his last seven appearances, and he has 37 total games with at least 20 points across 60 regular-season games. Over that seven-game span, DeRozan has averaged 23.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 36.7 minutes per contest.