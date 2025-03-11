DeMar DeRozan News: Struggles in loss to New York

DeRozan supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 133-104 loss to the Knicks.

DeRozan couldn't get going in Monday's loss to New York, as he had one of his worst scoring performances of the season for the Kings, finishing with 11 points. The 35-year-old veteran has scored 11 or fewer points five times this season.