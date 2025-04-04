Deni Avdija News: Will play Friday
Avdija (thumb) will play Friday against the Bulls.
Avdija was a late addition to the injury report but will ultimately suit up for the second half of Portland's back-to-back set. He chipped in 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 win over Toronto and has averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes per game across his last 10 outings.
