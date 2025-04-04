Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Avdija (thumb) will play Friday against the Bulls.

Avdija was a late addition to the injury report but will ultimately suit up for the second half of Portland's back-to-back set. He chipped in 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 win over Toronto and has averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes per game across his last 10 outings.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now