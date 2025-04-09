NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 9

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The biggest news from FanDuel today is a change in their single-game format. They will now charge the MVP slot 1.5x the normal salary, falling in line with DraftKings' Showdown approach. If that's your thing, be aware. Our focus tonight is on the full 10-game slate, and we've got a lot to cover.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

My highest exposure rests with Sacramento and Utah tonight, but the slate offers many different avenues. I'd look closer at Miami, Golden State and OKC as these teams had several players who were close to consideration but didn't make the cut.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CHI Josh Giddey (forearm) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Nikola Vucevic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

The Bulls are locked into the play-in bracket, but they could advance to eighth place with a strong final week. This could be enough motivation to get both players back on the floor. If they're forced to sit, Jalen Smith ($5,300) and Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,400) will emerge as budget pivots.

POR Anfernee Simons (forearm) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Deni Avdija (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

We may have seen the last of Avdija this season, but Simons' injury appears less serious. This is still an excellent spot for Shaedon Sharpe ($8,000), who often has to contend with Avdija and Simons for production. Dalano Banton ($6,900) is a bit overpriced, but he'd draw the start if Simons can't go.

PHI Quentin Grimes (back) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Justin Edwards (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

The Sixers could be without their best player for Wednesday's contest. The team has already shut down most of the first unit, and although it's a rag-tag crew of replacements, they could represent some of the slate's best values. A last look at the starting lineup will likely be necessary, but Lonnie Walker ($5,700) and Adem Bona ($6,300) should be my preferred pivot targets.

TOR Scottie Barnes (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Jakob Poeltl (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Barnes has a shot to return, but there's little need to get cute with Toronto with many other options. Go with RJ Barrett ($7,500) if Barnes is out, and don't concern yourself too much with pivots here.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

There are reports suggesting that Murray's injury might be more serious than first reported, so I would expect Christian Braun ($6,600) to take the reins at point guard again. Michael Malone's sudden firing will have an undetermined impact on the team in the short term, so I'm less confident about Denver's outlook tonight against the Kings.

SAC Malik Monk (calf) - OUT

SAC Keegan Murray (back) - QUESTIONABLE

I'm high on the Kings again this evening, and it'll be a green light for Keon Ellis ($4,900). He'll be one of the best and most popular pivots on the slate.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have a whopping seven players in $10k territory tonight. Let's use the process of elimination to weed out this group. I think center can be had for cheaper tonight, so that'll take out Nikola Jokic right away. Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) still has PF eligibility, so he's a pseudo-center we can still consider. I'm a little worried about a possible sit for Jayson Tatum ($10,200), but Al Horford's absence will definitely result in more production looming for the superstar. Elites possess the biggest rest danger in the final week, and that's why players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum worry me. If we're discussing the pressing need for playoff positioning, Luka Doncic ($11,500) is the best example in this grouping.

EXPECTED CHALK

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,600) vs. DEN

DeMar DeRozan's ($8,200) salary has bumped up, and I think his mission will be a little tough against Jokic and Aaron Gordon. So, the red-hot LaVine will move into the forefront. He had his best total of the season two nights ago, and it seems like the Kings are really getting LaVine more involved. He's had to muscle his way to decent stat lines early in his tenure, but he tends to be the new focus in transition and is often the last man with the ball in his hands.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($6,400) vs. POR

Isaiah Collier's (hamstring) status is up in the air, so I'm inclined to roll with Sexton against a depleted Portland team. Honorable mention goes to Keyonte George ($6,100), who could end up starting if Collier is out. I'd also look into Johnny Juzang ($4,200) if you need salary cap help.

Donovan Clingan, POR ($6,400) @ UTA

Budget centers have been in fashion lately, as contest lineups have used guys like Clingan and Bona liberally. I have my eye on Bona, but Clingan may have the preferred matchup against a short-handed Utah frontcourt. Buying up at center could be the contrarian play tonight, but spending up elsewhere seems to be the best call from my perspective.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,400) vs. SAC

There's risk of a sit here, but Kuminga played only 21 minutes last night, and I think he has a good shot to keep amping up his production as he returns from injury. He will be a big difference-maker in the playoffs if he can stay healthy, and his favorable salary is worth the risk.

Slates of this size often warrant a list rather than detailed breakdowns, so here are five more options to keep an eye on, with one player per position.

PG Jared Butler, PHI ($6,100)

SG/SF Toumani Camara, POR ($6,200)

SF/PF Naji Marshall, DAL ($6,100)

PF Aaron Gordon, DEN ($5,800)

C Kel'el Ware, HOU ($6,400)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.