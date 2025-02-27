Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Schroder (ankle) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Schroder missed Wednesday's win against the Celtics while dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, he's trending toward returning to the floor Friday against Denver. The veteran guard has played in six games for Detroit since being acquired by the team, averaging 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Dennis Schroder
Detroit Pistons
