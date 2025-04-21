This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at NYK: Knicks lead series 1-0

LAC at DEN: Nuggets lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,500) at Nuggets

Harden shined with 32 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and a block for a total of 60.5 DK points in Game 1. He shot an efficient 11-for-22 from the field, including 4-for-9 from deep and 6-for-6 from the foul line. He should be up for another strong performance, as the Nuggets gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,500) vs Clippers

In what marked his third game back in action after a six-game absence, Murray delivered an impressive showing with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal for a total of 44.8 DK points to help lead his squad to the Game 1 win. Murray must continue to bring his best effort in order for his squad to maintain the upper hand, but he should also continue to benefit from the favorable matchup, as the Clippers gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,500) at Nuggets

Leonard finished with 33.5 DK points from 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in the Game 1 loss. Despite the modest DK total, he shot an efficient 9-for-15 from the field while playing more than 40 minutes for a third consecutive outing. Leonard did not play in any of his team's meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season, which means he had not had a chance to become familiar with the matchup. He must come up with a top-notch performance to lift his side in Game 2, and he should benefit from having had the chance to feel out the competition in the previous outing.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,300) vs. Pistons

After missing the final two games of the regular season, Towns stood out with a dominant 58.3 DK points in the Game 1 win, as he racked up 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. He had no trouble imposing his will against a formidable Pistons frontcourt, and he can be expected to do it again after he averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals through their three meetings during the regular season.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,700) at Nuggets

Despite being overshadowed at his position by the force that is Nikola Jokic, Zubac managed to fill the stat sheet in his own right, with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal, marking his 16th consecutive double-double. While he may not be able to entirely contain his counterpart, Jokic, Zubac has proven that he can still put up numbers of his own and should continue to prosper as the only true presence in the paint for his club.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Clippers

After delivering one of the greatest regular seasons of all time, Jokic did not disappoint in Game 1, as he produced 67.3 DK points on 29 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and a block. He had no trouble against the Clippers during the regular season, averaging 28.3 points on 54.2 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three encounters, and he is more than likely to keep up the dominance, as there is not a player on the opposing roster that can keep up with his versatility and size.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,800) vs. Clippers

Westbrook played 34 minutes and turned in 34.0 DK points with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Nuggets' Game 1 win. He also played a key role for his squad down the stretch, coming up with big shots and critical defensive plays. He should continue to handle significant responsibility in Game 2 and will likely fill the boxscore thanks to his all-out style of play.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,900) vs. Pistons

Hart finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block for a total of 32.3 DK points in Game 1. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor and incredible tendency to be in the right place, at the right time, almost ensures that he will continue to deliver solid returns, especially against the Pistons, who gave up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game this season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,900) vs. Clippers

Gordon topped 30 DK points in each of the last four games and finished with an impressive 25 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals for a total of 39.5 DK points in Game 1. He continues to benefit from easy buckets in the paint and the odd unguarded three-ball set up by his brilliant playmaking teammates. He should continue to shine as an alternative offensive option, beyond Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Pistons ($4,000) at Knicks

Schroder chipped in eight points, three assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He remains one of the Pistons' most reliable and serviceable players off the bench and should see a fair amount of playing time again in Game 2.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($3,200) at Nuggets

Jones is averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including delivering a total of 15.0 DK points in 24 minutes of action in Game 1. He is likely to maintain his role as one of the squad's go-to bench options and can easily pad his stats with fastbreak points, boards and defensive plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.