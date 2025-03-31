Dennis Schroder News: Hands out 11 assists

Schroder supplied 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 loss to Minnesota.

Schroder recorded a double-double for the second consecutive outing, and the veteran floor general continues to deliver solid numbers while replacing Cade Cunningham (calf) in the starting lineup. Schroder has started in the Pistons' last four games, averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, and he should remain in the starting unit until Cunningham is deemed ready to return.