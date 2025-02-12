Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:11am

Schroder contributed four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 victory over the Bulls.

With two games under his belt in Detroit, it's pretty clear that his fantasy appeal leaves a lot to be desired as a backup point guard. In that span, he averaged 14.8 minutes per contest with 4.5 points and 3.5 assists on 20.0 percent shooting from the field.

