Dennis Schroder News: Paces second unit in loss
Schroder posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to New York in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Schroder finished as the club's third-leading scorer while pacing the second unit with 18 points. The veteran guard has totaled 38 points over his last two games and should continue to play a key role off the Pistons' bench as the team attempts to overcome a 2-1 series deficit. Schroder is averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 28.3 minutes per game during the first round.
