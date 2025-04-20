Derrick White News: Drops 30 points in Game 1 win

White logged 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 victory over Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White was fantastic in the Game 1 victory, leading the Celtics with 30 points. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were far from their best, while Kristaps Porzingis also struggled on the offensive end. White took it upon himself to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load, an indication of how much he has improved over the past couple of years. The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead when the two teams meet again in Boston on Wednesday.