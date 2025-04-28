Derrick White News: Fills up stat sheet in win

White closed Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes.

White continues to prove why he's one of the most versatile guards in the NBA today, as he helped Boston take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday with an impressive all-around performance. The 30-year-old veteran dished out a game-high seven assists while helping shoulder the load in the backcourt with Jrue Holiday (hamstring) missing a second straight game.