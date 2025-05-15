Derrick White News: Shines in win over New York

White ended Wednesday's 127-102 victory over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 34 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 40 minutes.

This was the first game without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for the Celtics, and even though Jaylen Brown was widely expected to step up, it was White who ended up leading the team in scoring. His growth during the current postseason run has been impressive to watch, and it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to have a steady role as a premier scoring option for Boston solely based on the defensive matchups. White is averaging 22.6 points per game in the current series against New York while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.