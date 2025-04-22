Desmond Bane News: Double-double in Game 2

Bane logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was a better overall performance for Bane on Tuesday compared to Game 1. It was his 10th double-double of the season, and he finished as the game's leading rebounder and as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (26) and Ja Morant (23). Bane averaged 23.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting over his final 10 outings of the regular season, and the Grizzlies will need that kind of production in Game 3 on Thursday down 2-0 in the series.