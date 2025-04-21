Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Bane racked up nine points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Grizzlies were run out of the building in Game 1, so none of the starters eclipsed 30 minutes. Bane struggled against the Thunder during four regular-season contests as well, averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
