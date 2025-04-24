Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks News: Efficient shooting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Brooks provided 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brooks was one of five players who scored in double figures for Houston on Wednesday. The defensive-minded forward was able to bounce back from a forgettable performance in Game 1, shooting 50 percent from the field, which helped propel his team to victory. The series is now shifting to San Francisco for the next two games, with many questions surrounding the status of Warriors star Jimmy Butler (pelvis) after a nasty fall that resulted in him missing all but eight minutes of Game 2.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
