Dillon Brooks News: Thrives at charity stripe

Brooks recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 victory over the Warriors in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Brooks' 24 points were his highest scoring output of the series so far. This was largely due to Brooks' eight free-throw attempts being as many as he had attempted in the previous three games total. Brooks is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.4 minutes across the first five games of the Rockets' first-round playoff matchup with the Warriors.