Dillon Jones News: Recalled by OKC

The Thunder recalled Jones from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.

Jones played for the Blue on Wednesday and registered 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 117-102 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. Jones was able to play 25 minutes during Friday's 107-89 win over the Trail Blazers due to the Thunder dealing with a plethora of injuries, and the rookie first-round pick finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jones could have his number called against the Nuggets on Sunday if the Thunder are without the likes of Chet Holmgren (lower leg), Jalen Williams (wrist) and Luguentz Dort (knee).