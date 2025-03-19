Dink Pate News: Scores 15 points Wednesday

Pate had 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Pate attempted more than usual from behind the three-point line, though it wasn't enough to impact the outcome against a formidable opponent. The 19-year-old is now averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.0 minutes per game over the 2024-25 regular season.