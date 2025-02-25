Fantasy Basketball
D.J. Carton News: Team-high seven assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:19pm

Carton closed with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds seven assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-116 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Carton dished out a team-high seven assists Monday, also matching a season best with four steals. The 24-year-old has averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes over seven games with the G League Clippers this season.

