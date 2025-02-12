Fantasy Basketball
DJ Steward headshot

DJ Steward News: Achieves triple-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 5:01pm

Steward posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 129-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Steward emerged with a variety of contributions for his first career triple-double. Most notably, the 12 assists were a game-high total and tied his season-high mark. The guard has seen regular action lately, averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest over his last nine starts.

DJ Steward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
