DJ Steward News: Achieves triple-double in victory
Steward posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 129-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Steward emerged with a variety of contributions for his first career triple-double. Most notably, the 12 assists were a game-high total and tied his season-high mark. The guard has seen regular action lately, averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest over his last nine starts.
DJ Steward
Free Agent
