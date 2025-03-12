Domantas Sabonis Injury: Goes through practice

Sabonis (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain at the beginning of March, which has sidelined him for the past five games. However, his availability at practice is a good sign, and he's scheduled to be re-evaluated shortly. Sabonis' status for Thursday's game against the Kings should be known when the Kings release their official injury report Wednesday evening.