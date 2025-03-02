Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis Injury: Out at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 10:24pm

Sabonis will miss at least one week with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis suffered the injury during Saturday's contest against the Rockets, and after further evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a significant left hamstring strain. Initial reports indicate Sabonis will be sidelined for at least one week, at which point another update will be provided. While he is out, Jonas Valanciunas will likely fill a significant role.

