Domantas Sabonis Injury: Practices Sunday, iffy for Monday

Sabonis (ankle) was a full participant during Sunday's practice and will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis was initially expected to miss at least 10 days due to the sprained right ankle, though the club will upgrade him to questionable after Sunday's successful practice. If the star big man remains sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest Monday, Trey Lyles and Jonas Valanciunas will likely shoulder the workload at center.