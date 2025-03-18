Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: To miss at least 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 8:31pm

Sabonis will miss at least 10 days due to a sprained right ankle, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sabonis suffered the injury during Monday's win over Memphis, which was just his second outing after a six-game absence streak due to a left hamstring injury. Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles will likely shoulder the workload at center due to Sabonis being sidelined. The star big man has made only six appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 22.7 minutes per contest. Sabonis will likely face restrictions whenever he returns to game action.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
