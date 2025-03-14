Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: True game-time decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Sabonis (hamstring) will go through pregame warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Suns before the Kings decide if he will play, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis can be deemed a true game-time decision Friday as he hopes to end a six-game absence with a hamstring strain. Clarity on the star big man's status should arrive closer to tipoff. Jonas Valanciunas would continue to hold down the fort in the middle if Sabonis remains on the shelf.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
