Domantas Sabonis Injury: True game-time decision Friday

Sabonis (hamstring) will go through pregame warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Suns before the Kings decide if he will play, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis can be deemed a true game-time decision Friday as he hopes to end a six-game absence with a hamstring strain. Clarity on the star big man's status should arrive closer to tipoff. Jonas Valanciunas would continue to hold down the fort in the middle if Sabonis remains on the shelf.