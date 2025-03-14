Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: Viewed as game-time decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 6:48am

Sabonis (hamstring) will go through pregame warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Suns before the Kings decide if he will play, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis looks like a true game-time decision Friday as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain, which has kept him out for the last six games. Clarity on the star big man's status should arrive closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Jonas Valanciunas would continue to hold down the fort in the middle if Sabonis remains sidelined for another game.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now