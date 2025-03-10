Domantas Sabonis Injury: Will be re-evaluated Tuesday
The Kings announced Saturday that Sabonis (hamstring) is making progress in his return-to-play plan, has been cleared for individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain at the beginning of March and was slated to miss at least a week. If the big man's evaluation goes well Tuesday, he could return to action as soon as Thursday in Golden State. However, that's the first half of a back-to-back set, and Friday's contest in Phoenix is Sacramento's final outing of the current week. Jonas Valanciunas has been starting at center in Sabonis' absence.
