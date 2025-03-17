Domantas Sabonis Injury: Won't come back Monday

Sabonis sustained an apparent right ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. He'll finish the game with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 12 minutes.

Sabonis exited to the locker room during the first quarter due to a laceration over his left eye, though he was able to return. However, the star big man seemingly rolled his right ankle in the third quarter and was unable to shoot the free throws before exiting to the locker room. Sabonis looked to be in a significant amount of pain as he limped off the floor, and he required assistance getting back to the locker room. Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.