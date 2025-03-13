Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 6:49am

Sabonis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis is slated to miss a sixth consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which indicates that he is closing in on returning to the court. His next opportunity to play arrives Friday against Phoenix.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
