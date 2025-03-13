Domantas Sabonis Injury: Won't play Thursday vs. GSW

Sabonis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis is slated to miss a sixth consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which indicates that he is closing in on returning to the court, and his next opportunity to do so is Friday against Phoenix. Jonas Valanciunas will continue to start for the Kings for as long as Sabonis is sidelined.