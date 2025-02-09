Domantas Sabonis News: Big double-double in comeback win

Sabonis fouled out of Saturday's 123-118 victory over New Orleans after recording a team-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes.

The Kings were staring at a 20-point deficit before the first quarter was over, but Sabonis helped fuel the comeback with his league-leading 46th double-double of the season. Over 19 games since the calendar flipped to January, Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 15.5 boards, 6.5 assists and 1.3 threes while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 51.0 percent from beyond the arc.